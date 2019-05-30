Dell Rapids man to be sentenced for 2nd-degree murder charge Thursday

The Dell Rapids man who pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the of killing his 18-month-old stepson will be sentenced Thursday.

Keith Cornett will be sentenced Thursday afternoon at the Minnehaha County Courthouse, according to Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan.

Prosecutors say Cornett killed his stepson, Hayden Wigton, in 2016.

Wigton was found unresponsive in a home in Dell Rapids on December 7 of 2016. Authorities said an autopsy showed the boy suffered from a skull fracture after being hit in the head six times, and that bite marks were also found on the child's body.