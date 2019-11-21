Dell Rapids mothers speak out after man sentenced for sexually abusing teens

A Dell Rapids man accused of sexually abusing teenage girls during sleepovers will spend 20 years behind bars.

Torin Lodmell was arrested in February and charged after investigators spoke to four girls and their parents between 2015 and 2017. They say the incidents happened at the home of a classmate who is related to Lodmell.

Two of the four mothers are speaking out about the incident and the impact it has had on their families.

Stephanie Bittner and AliceAnn Krantz sat down to tell their daughter's stories. Stephanie's daughter was one of the first victims to come forward, with AliceAnn's daughter giving a statement after the charges came out.

Each family was shocked, and say they were close with the Lodmell family.

"I grew up in this town, I have known their family for years," Krantz said. "I like the other families trusted their family with my daughter. I never would've suspected such things."

"The Lodmell's were one of our most trusted friends," Bittner said. "I used his wife for daycare for my youngest daughter. The girls played soccer together; we did BBQs together, we celebrated family holidays together, traveled around the soccer tournaments together. I guess the Lodmell's were part of our close-knit group."

Even after the girls came forward with their stories, they would still see Lodmell walk around the small community of Dell Rapids.

"Our children have seen him at the grocery store, at the gas station, around town, have known he's in our town," Krantz said. "And it was satisfying for them to be able to see the handcuffs put on Mr. Lodmell and see him lead out by the bailiff."

Both moms say their daughters are still dealing with what happened to them at those sleepovers. But, they say they are strong. And now that he is behind bars, they can begin healing.

"Our entire family slept like rocks last night, knowing that he is behind bars and beginning to serve his sentence," Bittner said.

These mothers say there could be other victims who Torin Lodmell abused. They want to encourage those families to come forward, as well.

"I just want to say to the other victims out there, and we encourage their families to come forward," Krantz said. "Mr. Lodmell has pleaded guilty, has admitted what he has done wrong, and he deserves to be charged with all the charges that are there."

Both Bittner and Krantz say they want to thank the community of Dell Rapids for reaching out and telling the girls how proud they are of them for coming forward and putting Lodmell in jail.

Lodmell pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl and three other attempted rape charges.