Crews are tearing down a Sioux Falls business that was devastated by a tornado last month.

The Advanced Auto Parts store on 41st Street was struck by one of the three tornadoes that touched down in Sioux Falls on Sept. 10.

Tuesday morning, crews began working to tear down the remnants of the building.

SiouxFalls.Business reports while no plans have been finalized yet, the chief building official believes the business intends to rebuild.