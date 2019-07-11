Denise Nickerson, who played Violet in "Willy Wonka," has died

Actress Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as chatty gum-chewer Violet Beauregard in 1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," has died, according to multiple reports citing a Facebook post from her family.

She was 62.

Her son and daughter-in-law have said Nickerson suffered a stroke last year from which she had been unable to fully recover, CNN reports.

Nickerson was spent time living in Davenport, Iowa, KWQC reports.

Nickerson was a young teen when she portrayed the gum-obsessed, self-centered Violet opposite Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in the 1971 film version of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," based on the popular children's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl.

In an iconic scene, her character swells up to resemble a giant blueberry after trying a new Wonka-created gum, as her father exclaims "Violet, you're turning violet, Violet."