Denny Sanford Premier Center GM speaks about community

The Denny Sanford Premier Center is home to many events throughout the year, creating a large economic impact on the City of Sioux Falls.

The new general manager at the venue, Mike Krewson, spoke Monday about how important the community is to the success of the venue.

"Its a very supportive community," Krewson said. "You can have the best building and put some good concerts in there, but if the community does not buy in and purchase tickets and show its support then ultimately the concerts will dry up."

Krewson took over as general manager in February. He says the event season is slowing down but there are projects in place to keep the facility in top shape.

In the coming weeks, the premier center is expected to release a new lineup of upcoming events.