Dental truck staff provides care for Aberdeen families in need

Families without dental insurance in Aberdeen are getting the opportunity to receive free dental work.

For 40 to 42 weeks out of the year, dental trucks travel South Dakota to help kids and young adults get healthier smiles.

"A lot of children do come in with multiple cavities, they're not able to sleep at night, they're not able to eat well, they're not able to concentrate in school, and they do have significant pain so we are able to make a significant difference for the children in our community," said the Director of Rehabilitation Services with Avera St. Luke's in Aberdeen, Leonard Suel.

The non-profit has a full time and part time staff.

"There are a total of five staff that are here including the Dentist, and several hygienists, and an assistant," Suel said.

The work that's done helps 150 to 200 families save thousands of dollars.

"They provided $35,000 worth of care to the children," Suel said.

The truck is equipped with all the tools necessary to provide a number of different procedures.

Teresa Masteller is the Truck Coordinator. She and her team have one mission when helping patients.

"To help the children get healthier smiles, and have a great feeling at the end of the day," Teresa Masteller, one of the Truck coordinator's.

Teresa knows the families appreciate her team's work. She loves to see the smiles on kids faces when they come back for a follow up visit.

"We get lots of hugs on the truck, the kids are very grateful for us for getting them out of pain, and that just makes everybody feel really good," Masteller said.

For the rest of the year the trucks will continue to travel across the state, providing as many dental procedures as possible.

Appointments have to be made in order to be seen on the truck. Those appointments can be booked by dialing 211.