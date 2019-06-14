Department of Transportation receives funds for local bridges

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has received an apportionment of Highway Infrastructure Program funds to be used for the Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation program based on the percentage of total deck area of bridges classified in poor condition.

The allocation was distributed to states that have greater than 7.5 percent of their bridges in poor condition, with South Dakota being one of 19 states receiving the funds.

The department received a total of $20.786 million, with the local share being $17.313 million. The state will convert the local share to State Highway Funds and distribute the funds to counties and cities on a pro-rata basis based on the percentage of deck area in poor condition as reported on the National Bridge Inventory as of Dec. 31, 2017.

There are 62 counties and 22 cities and towns across South Dakota that will be receiving funds.

With the potential damage to bridges many may have experienced this spring due to flooding, eligible expenditures of the funds will be allowed on the following:

- Bridge replacement, rehabilitation or preservation on those bridges listed in poor condition;

- Funding match for a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) on those bridges listed in poor condition;

- Funding match to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds on those bridges listed in poor condition;

- Funding match for Emergency Relief (ER) program funds on those bridges listed in poor condition.

For more information regarding the funding allocation and disbursement, contact Tammy Williams at 605-773-8149.

