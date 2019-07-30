Dept. of health investigating E. Coli in eastern South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health is investigating several cases of E. Coli in northeastern South Dakota.

The cases are in and around the Sisseton area.

According to state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton, some of the symptoms of E-Coli are bloody diarrhea and abdominal pain without any fever.

Those who have symptoms should see their medical provider and get tested. Clayton also said the state is still working to determine the source of the E-Coli.

"At this point, we have not identified a single source that's causing the illnesses up in the area," Clayton said. "But we are investigating to identify what might be common among the cases that we know of. The department of health is contacting those individuals and identifying where they may have been the time leading up to their illness."

Some steps to preventing E-Coli include washing your hands and properly separating food such as meat or chicken from non-cooked foods like lettuce.