Deputies arrest 3 after chase near Watertown

Authorities say a pursuit near Watertown led to the arrest of three people on a number of counts, including fraud charges.

The chase began when a Codington County sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage Thursday afternoon a few miles northeast of Watertown.

The driver refused to pull over and began driving at a high rate of speed on several gravel roads, according to Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell.

Deputies eventually deployed spike strips on a rural road near Highway 212, between Watertown and Kranzburg. The car hit the spikes, and eventually came to a stop along Highway 212.

Authorities arrested the driver, 35-year-old Lucas Johnson, as well as two passengers, 36-year-old Jesse Feickert and 19-year-old Emily Hinrichs without further incident.

Howell said deputies found "items of criminal activity" in the vehicle, including burglary tools, stolen checkbooks, and fake IDs.

All three suspects face felony forgery and possession of stolen property charges. Johnson was also booked on aggravated eluding and stop sign violation charges. Feickert also had several warrants on felony drug and assault charges.

Howell said more charges are pending on the suspects, as he believes more fraud victims will be identified through an ongoing investigation by the Codington County Sheriff's Office.