Mellette County Sheriff's deputies were notified at 2:59 Sunday morning that Rosebud Police units were chasing a black GMC Denali on US Highway 83.

Deputies set up spikes south of White River and the vehicle was stopped by the football field in White River.

After conducting a search, deputies found $1,200 in cash and about 20 pounds of marijuana.

A 41-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.