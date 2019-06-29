Des Moines police investigating Friday homicide

One person is dead after a shooting on 22nd Street Friday afternoon in the Kirkwood Glen neighborhood.

The man who died has been identified as 41-year-old Earl Marcello Caldwell of Des Moines.

Shortly after the shooting, another man showed up to the hospital injured. The injured victim is 39-year-old Littleton William Clark of Des Moines. He remains hospitalized with injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.

According to Des Moines investigators, they were called to the 1700 block of 22nd Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a shooting. Responding officers arrived to find Caldwell suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital by Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel but died later.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., Clark appeared at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The two incidents are believed to be connected, according to police.

Detectives issued a search warrant at the scene of the incident and found: two assault style rifles, one handgun, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

62-year-old Des Moines resident Larry Perry has been charged with: Possession Of A Weapon As A Felon, Possession With Intent To Deliver – Cocaine, Possession Of Marijuana, and a Tax Stamp Violation. Perry is currently in the Polk County jail.