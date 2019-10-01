Des Moines police spend hours trying to capture cow

Des Moines police spent hours trying to round up a cow out for a late-night ramble through downtown and nearby neighborhoods but finally lost the animal.

Police say officers responded Monday night to reports of a cow on the loose in the East Village area of downtown. After trying to catch the animal for nearly three hours, it disappeared into a forested area along the Des Moines River, north of downtown near Birdland Marina.

In a Facebook post, police noted, "We're cops, not cowboys."

Police say they don't know how the cow ended up downtown.

The police department's animal control unit has a plan if the animal is spotted again. Officials recommended people try not to capture the animal themselves.

