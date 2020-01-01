Despite weather, City of Sioux Falls makes progress on 2019 road construction projects

The deputy chief of staff to Mayor Paul TenHaken said even though there were record amounts of rain in 2019, crews were still able to work on dozens of road construction projects in the city.

A lot of progress was made on the flagship project, which is the reconstruction of 26th Street and the I-229 Interchange. The goal is to have all lanes of traffic open by November 2020 in that area. This year, crews will have to complete the south side of the Big Sioux River and BNSF Railway Bridge. They will also have to move traffic to the south side of 26th Street, so they can reconstruct the north lanes.

Sioux Falls is developing and growing in the southwest side of the city, which means traffic is increasing in the area. In April of 2019, Public Works started updating 69th Street from Tallgrass Avenue to Louise Avenue. It will go from a two-lane road to four lanes.

In 2020, traffic signals will be added to the intersections of 69th Street and Mogen Avenue and at 69th Street and Beal Avenue.

“Our street system is the largest asset for the City of Sioux Falls. We continue to focus on projects that ensure a reliable transportation network for residents and businesses,” said Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works. “Even with record amounts of rain, we still had a great year and improved more than 700 blocks of streets for Sioux Falls.”

Since the city had a surplus from the 2018 budget, $1.9 million was used to improve Minnesota Avenue and the design of Marion Road, which is planned for expansion in 2020 to serve the new Jefferson High School.