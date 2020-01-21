'Dining For Des' at Johnny Carino's honors local woman

A local restaurant is holding a fundraiser in honor of a Sioux Falls woman who was a big advocate for skin care protection. Unfortunately, she lost her own fight with skin cancer earlier this month .After being diagnosed with stage four melanoma, Deserae Honkamp inspired many people to get their skin checked for cancer annually and to protect their skin from the sun.

Tuesday Johnny Carino's held a fundraiser called 'Dining for Des' In honor of Deserae Honkamp.

"We just wanted to give back to the local community and start a new kind of tradition with Carino's after being open for 15 years and Deserae was right in the spotlight," said Jessica Haldeman.

After seeing Deserae on the news and hearing her story they felt she was the perfect person to start with.

Deserae was just 35 when she lost her fight with skin cancer. She was also a single mom of two boys ages 3 and 13. She made a big impact on so many peoples lives, so now they're returning the favor for her son's.

All proceeds raised, "It's going to her little boys, to the care of her little boys if they want to use it for a college fund or whatever," said Haldeman.

"Most of our management staff here is parents themselves, so we really want them to have a great experience with this event."

Many family and friends came out for support including her great aunt.

"She's an absolute sweetheart. We loved her dearly and we're going to miss her just something fierce," said Carol Cassidy.

"But we can't be more excited that they would do something so meaningful for the family and we're just happy to be here and join in and take part."

Even those who didn't know her came out to the event after hearing Deserae's story on social media.

"I'm a cancer survivor, so I know how it affects people and it's a rough thing to go through and it's hard to suffer a loss. We just lost someone to cancer, so it's in the forefront of our mind right now," said Melody Underberg.

Her family hopes that through fundraisers like this Deserae's legacy will live on.