Disaster Recovery Center to close in Eagle Butte

The Disaster Recovery Center on the Cheyenne River Reservation will close Wednesday, July 24th. The state of South Dakota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will close the center at 6:00 PM MT on the 24th.

The reason why it's closing is because the center has seen a decline in people needing help as they move forward in their recovery. It was originally opened to offer people in-person support to explain available assistance programs after the spring flooding our area saw earlier this year.

This center is at the Cultural Preservation Center at 98 S. Willow Street in Eagle Butte.

After it closes, people can still register for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or going online here.