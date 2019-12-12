Disaster recovery center opens in Davison County

The State of South Dakota and FEMA have opened a disaster recovery center in Mitchell to offer support to individuals and businesses impacted by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from September 9 - 26.

Other long-term centers are currently open in Madison, Yankton and Sioux Falls. The Davison County center is located at:

Davison County Fairgrounds

3200 West Havens Ave.

Mitchell, S.D.

Hours of operation are Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Representatives from the state, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations will staff the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs. FEMA Hazard Mitigation specialists will also be available to provide advice on rebuilding to avoid damage from future disasters.

Homeowners, renters and businesses can register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

• By calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY: 800-462-7585. Lines are open daily from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Help is available in most languages.

• At one of FEMA’s disaster recovery center locations. Centers are accessible and are equipped with video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices. Ask for an in-person American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, if needed.

The South Dakota areas now designated for Individual Assistance are: Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, and Yankton counties and the Flandreau and Yankton Indian Reservations.