Disaster unemployment assistance deadline approaching

The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is reminding workers, self-employed individuals and farmworkers in several counties and reservations across South Dakota the deadline to file disaster unemployment assistance is Monday.

Counties and reservations include Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha Todd, Yankton and Ziebach counties; and Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, Oglala Lakota, Pine Ridge Reservation, and Rosebud Reservation.

To be eligible for benefits, individuals must be unemployed or unable to do business as a direct result of the severe winter storm, snowstorm, and flooding that occurred March 13 to April 26, 2019.

To apply for benefits, call the Claims Call Center at 605-626-3179, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. Central time. Applicants are asked to specify that their claim is related to disaster unemployment assistance and the winter storms.

Applicants will need their Social Security number; copies of their most recent federal income tax forms or check stubs; and documentation of employment, self-employment or prospective work when the disaster occurred. The first possible week of compensation for DUA purposes is the week ending March 23, 2019, and the last possible week of compensation is the week ending Dec. 7, 2019.

Services are available through the DLR job service offices to provide and facilitate support, education, and training to individuals seeking employment in South Dakota.

All programs and services are provided at no charge. More information is available at sdjobs.org.

