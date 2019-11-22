Disney on Ice returns to Sioux Falls

Disney sign / Source: J.-H. Janßen / Wikipedia / CC0 1.0 via MGN
Sioux Falls, S.D. (KSFY) -- Disney on Ice is back in Sioux Falls, bringing four of your favorite animated stories to life in an electric show.
Cars, Toy's Story, The Little Mermaid and Frozen, will be featured Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster here.

 