Displeased with pizza, man slaps cashier, police say

Jason Thorpe had two options when he came back to a Michigan Little Caesar’s upset about his pizza.

He could either wait for a replacement pizza or take a refund.

Thorpe chose neither. He opted for violence.

According to Livonia police, Thorpe was captured on the store’s surveillance camera slapping a female cashier in the face.

She fell to the floor. A female accomplice escorted Thorpe back to the car.

They drove away, but not before another customer followed them to the parking lot and got a picture of his license plate.

That customer handed it over to detectives who used it to track Thorpe down.

Authorities charged him on July 24 with misdemeanor assault and battery. He pleaded guilty two days later and will spend 20 days in jail.

The 16th District Court also handed down a $750 fine.

