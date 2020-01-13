District-run mentor program helps Sioux Falls teachers be successful

A program in the Sioux Falls School District is helping to prepare new teachers so they can successfully teach your kids.

Nationally, 40 percent of new teachers leave the profession within five years. Which is why four years ago, the Sioux Falls School District implemented a district-run mentor program to combat this.

In the program teachers with zero years of experience, typically right out of college are paired with a veteran teacher. The goal is for the new teacher to have someone they can go to for advice and teaching tips.

They provide 34 hours of guidance to the new teachers. The program will be especially important this year as the district has 70 first year teachers. District officials say the program helps with confidence and future success.

"That first year, that learning curve is large and so it gives them that support, that go to person of what do I need to do when this happens or this happened today, what should I do, this is what I did,” said Asst. Superintendent Dr. Teresa Boysen.

For the past several years, the Sioux Falls School District says they've been able to keep around 74 percent of their teachers.

