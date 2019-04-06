DocuTap merging with a competitor based in Illnois

Downtown Sioux Falls-based DocuTap is merging with Practice Velocity, an IT provider in the healthcare industry.

DocuTap said in a post on its Facebook page, the merger is pending regulatory approval. DocuTAP and Practice Velocity will be merging into one company with a single focus of powering the patient-centered healthcare revolution in the urgent care space.

“As passionate competitors we pushed each other to deliver our best every day," DocuTap said in a post on its Facebook page on April 5. "This made us both stronger and brought us to where we are today. Now, we’ll be bringing our top talent and big ideas together to make an even greater, positive impact on patient-centered care.”

Until closing, Practice Velocity and DocuTAP will continue to operate as separate companies.