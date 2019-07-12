Dog bites toddler at Sioux Falls park

Authorities are looking for a dog who they say bit a toddler at a Sioux Falls park.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Dugan Park.

The dog entered the park from the northwest and bit the boy in the face, leaving a few small wounds. The dog then ran away.

Authorities described the dog as a medium-sized dog with medium to long black hair. it was not wearing a collar, and was not attended by an owner.

Sioux Falls Animal Control needs to identify the dog in the incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this case, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.