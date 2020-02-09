Dog helps family find carbon monoxide leak

Thanks to their dog, a Michigan family found a carbon monoxide leak in their home.

A dog helped his Michigan family detect a carbon monoxide leak. (Source: WXMI/Tribune/CNN)

Diane Smith said her 13-year-old dog Rascal started showing signs of slowing down on Tuesday.

"He wasn't coming right to me when I called his name,” she said. “He wasn't coming into the kitchen ... well, he finally came into the kitchen, but then he just collapsed, and I tried to give him some Goldfish crackers, and he had nothing to do with that, which is unusual."

Smith took Rascal to the vet, who didn’t find any sign of illness, so they went back home. But then Rascal started acting strangely again.

"I picked him up, he was just as limp as could be, and we sat on the couch over there, and he was just laying there, and he just wasn't responding like he usually does. He just didn't seem well," Smith said.

So, Smith texted one of her friends.

"She relayed it to her husband, who said, ‘Tell her to get out of the house, it might be carbon monoxide,’ and I thought, ‘Well, no, because the alarm’s not sounding,’” Smith said.

“But I went out anyway, and I'm really glad I did, because he was perfectly fine once we got out in the fresh air."

The Smith family’s furnace was busted, and despite their CO detector not sounding, the furnace was leaking carbon monoxide.

"The furnace guy said we could have a low-level carbon monoxide leak that's not high enough to register on the detector, and who knows how long that may have been going on,” Gary Smith said.

“Even though it’s maybe not ready to kill you, it’s still going to have effects on you, and particularly dogs it affects even more than people."

It if hadn’t been for Rascal sounding the alarm, the situation could have been much worse.

"He was the alarm,” Diane Smith said. “So, we’re thankful for him for sounding that alarm, because the other alarm did not sound."

Copyright 2020 WXMI via CNN. All rights reserved.