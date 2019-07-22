Domestic violence survivor shares her experience

The road to recovery continues for Sara Kindvall.

She was abused by someone she once was happy to be with.

"I think it's important to note that it started out happy," Kindvall said. "Things were going well, and I was excited to be in this relationship."

But things took a turn for the worse. The two separated - in that time Kindvall found out she was pregnant. She was 6 months pregnant when she was brutally beaten.

"I got up and was able to run away to safety," Kindvall said. "It's been 2 and a half years since that happened, and he is in prison for a very long time, and my child is happy/healthy and almost 2 and half years old."

Now she uses her near-death experience to encourage others to be courageous - and reach out for help if you need it.

"It's not your fault, I am speaking out with the hope that others can find the strength within themselves to find that help," Kindvall said.

"People like Sara who let others know that this is what happened to them, but this is how I overcame it, sends a huge message to others who are experiencing it or have experienced it," said Amy Carter, Children's Inn operation director.

And if you are in an unsafe situation, the Children's Inn is a great place to start

"They can help you and have a safe plan because a plan is the only way to go," Kindvall said.

The Children's Inn Crisis Line is open around the clock