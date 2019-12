Christmas Eve is here and you don't have a gift for someone.

Is it too late now? Wrong.

There are a few options left if waiting for the final minute to complete your holiday shopping is your thing.

Some places that you can still go to get those last-minute gifts include Kohl's and Walmart, both open till 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, Target may be the savior to some for keeping their doors open till 10 p.m. Tuesday.