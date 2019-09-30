Downtown Art & Wine Walk planned for Friday

The October First Friday Art & Wine Walk is this Friday in downtown Sioux Falls.

The event is organized by Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) and sponsored by Avera Health in promotion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From 5 p.m - 8 p.m., visitors can tour downtown locations while viewing local art from various artists and sample wine.

Meeting local artists and viewing art is free. The variety of artists include: painters, sculptors, musicians, photographers, woodworkers, jewelry makers and more.

Wine samples are available with the purchase of a $20 punch card to taste 10 wine samples. Individual glasses can also be purchased for $5. Must be 21-years-old or older to order or drink wine.

To find a list of locations, wines, and artists at the DTSF website.