Downtown Sioux Falls: Four key elements for future growth

Many believe Downtown Sioux Falls is the envy of other cities of similar size looking to have a vibrant downtown.

Marketing and communication director for Downtown Sioux Falls Sadie Swier has a front-row seat to the work currently underway to continue the downtown trend.

"There's going to be so much more development, even just a couple projects that have been announced already are going to be absolutely incredible," Swier said.

President of Downtown Sioux Falls Joe Batcheller says the vision is clear: invest in public spaces, mixed-use development, arts and culture, and walkability. The goal with more public spaces is to provide another reason to stay downtown. Batcheller says another project could be on the horizon.

"There's a lot of people who would like to see an ice skating rink downtown. I would be shocked if we fast-forwarded ten years and there wasn't one," Batcheller said.

Mixed-use building will continue to develop, housing retail and business on the ground floor, with residential and office above. One of those projects is the Sioux Steel seven-acre project, a $200 million development including a Canopy by Hilton Hotel, 100 apartment units, convention space, a restaurant, and a bar overlooking the Falls.

Expansion of arts and culture means you'll find a growing concert schedule at Levitt at the Falls, adding twenty more concerts each year. The re-opening of the State Theatre is noted as the final jewel in the crown of downtown.

A key to enjoying everything downtown is being able to get to every location by foot, and that's why walkability is the main focus, providing safety, comfort, and points of interest along the way.

The future development in our city's core is more than palpable. Mayor Paul TenHaken says it's literally on the horizon.

"It's an extremely exciting time for downtown and I love it when I see cranes. I see cranes at parking projects, I see cranes at 14th and Minnesota, we're going to be seeing cranes at the Sioux Steel project. That means progress, that means development. That means creating a vibrant exciting downtown and so it's a fun time in downtown Sioux Falls for sure," TenHaken said.