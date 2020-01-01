Downtown Sioux Falls: Obstacles that were cleared to make it successful today

Downtown Sioux Falls has an energy unlike any other part of the city.

Through the years downtown has had its share of growing pains. In the 1970's Phillips Avenue was closed to traffic for a pedestrian mall, creating problems with parking and shoppers access to stores. Mounting pressure also came with shopping malls growing in popularity, which resulted in the closure of many downtown businesses.

The drive to make downtown the heartbeat of the city didn't die.

If the walls could talk at the iconic Starlight Ballroom atop the Holiday Inn City Centre, they'd tell you the story of a burgeoning downtown. Nichelle Lund is the corporate sales manager.

"I've seen more shops, and more boutiques, and restaurants that are mom and pop style. Honestly, Hotel Phillips has been an amazing add-on," Lund said.

Joe Batcheller, President of Downtown Sioux Falls has witnessed the growth. He's one in a line of generations in his family who have made Sioux Falls home.

Batcheller says in the past, the river was seen as a barrier. That has changed with a new perspective with an addition of the walking bridge, Arc of Dreams and other ways for people to get from one side to the other.

"Created more of a bridge between downtown then what the river actually does as a physical barrier. That's how it was treated in the past and now it's the center of the activity," Batcheller said.

Mixed-use buildings have developed throughout the city's core, housing businesses on the ground-level with office or residential space above. Breathing life into downtown, The Arts: Festivals, First Friday events, and SculptureWalk and the Levitt at the Falls venue.

When Mayor Paul TenHaken moved to Sioux Falls in 2000, he remembers a business vacancy rate of forty to fifty percent.

"You tell that to people today who haven't lived here long, they can't even envision that," TenHaken said.

He credits city leaders.

"Mayor Gary Hanson, Mayor Munson, Mayor Huether; their commitments to downtown and their funding have really transformed our downtown to what we're seeing today," TenHaken said.

Batcheller says the vibe all comes down to the people.

"You might only be able to make it to one place because you run into so many friends there, so that's the great thing about downtown," Batcheller said.