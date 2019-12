The Downtown Sioux Falls Post Office has installed a new self-service kiosk to offer an additional platform of service for customers.

The kiosk offers customers the ability to purchase postage, renew post office boxes, and mail packages 24-hours per day.

Post office staff will demonstrate the new technology from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Sioux Falls Downtown Station is located at 320 Second Ave.