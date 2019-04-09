Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week in full swing

Nine restaurants in Downtown Sioux Falls will have specially-crafted dishes available for diners in the 9th annual Restaurant Week.

The restaurants that are participating are Blarney Stone, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Crave, K Restaurant, M.B. Haskett, Minervas, Ode to Food & Drinks, Parker's Bistro, and The Market.

It began on Friday, April 5th and runs through Saturday, April 13th.

Each restaurant will have a featured dinner menu. Diners can have a choice of one appetizer, one entree, and one dessert for just $30 per person. The price does not include tax or tip.

You can also take a food tour on Tuesday night through Sioux Falls Food Tours.

You can sign up or take the quiz to find out what restaurant best suits you, here.

The Fall restaurant week will kick off on Friday, November 1st. Staff at each of the restaurants participating in the Spring Restaurant Week suggest making a reservation in advance.

You can take a look at the full menu descriptions for restaurant week here.