Downtown Sioux Falls businesses are celebrating summer 'Crazy Days' with deals

Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting the annual Summer Crazy Days this Friday, July 19th and Saturday, July 20th.

More than 20 different stores are participating with lots of deals for shoppers to check out. From kids toys, workout wear, jewelry, spa items, and even a great meal or beverage. There will be live music at several downtown businesses, as well. Some stores also have deals as high as 75% off various items.

For more information on participating business, you can check them out here.

During 'Crazy Days' Remedy Brewing Company is celebrating their two years in Sioux Falls. They will have craft beer, food, games, music, and even a dunk tank. They have invited numerous local nonprofits to join in on the dunk tank as a way to raise funds for their organizations. Also, they will provide free cupcakes.

Like last year, they will have one-off speciality batches of their favorite beers. The brewing company will also unveil some new beers featuring pineapple and jalapenos.

The patio will be packed with yard games and music. It all kicks off Saturday at 1:00 PM.