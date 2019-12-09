Downtown Sioux Falls businesses team up to help Children's Home Society

Intoxibakes and WoodGrain Brewing Co. are holding a beer pairing experience Thursday in Downtown Sioux Falls. Part of the proceeds from the event will go to Children's Home Society. It will help the organization pay for items from its wish list to help the kids have an enjoyable Christmas.

People who attend the event on Thursday pay $12 to receive a flight of beer and four cupcakes made with WoodGrain Brewing Company's beer. If you bring an item from the wish list, then you pay $7 for the pairing experience. You can find the wish list here.

The event will be at WoodGrain Brewing Co. located at 101 S. Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls. It starts at 3:00 PM on Thursday.

Intoxibakes is inside the Jones 421 building in Downtown Sioux Falls. It is a family-owned business that creates baked goods infused with alcohol.