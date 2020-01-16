Downtown Sioux Falls redevelopment Railyard Flats to break ground in spring

The City of Sioux Falls has been waiting for just the right project to come along in an area many consider essential to the overall revitalization of downtown.

That development is Railyard Flats. We are just months away now from the first shovel going in the ground.

The first phase of the mixed-use space is slated to take about a year to build and be ready by the spring of next year.

Anne Haber of Pendar Properties, whose family is making this long-term investment in our community, says the project will revitalize the area.

Railyard Flats is an estimated $13 million project. It will be located next to the East Bank Depot on Eighth Street.

