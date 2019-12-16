Downtown Sioux Falls set to launch official app

Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc., in partnership with Avera Health and AARP South Dakota, is set to launch an official app "DTSF Digital Passport".

The app will launch Jan. 2 to coincide with the kickoff of the 7th annual Downtown Burger Battle.

In a release, DTSF said the first phase of the Digital Passport will serve as the ballot to vote in the burger battle. As participants cast votes, they earn points. Top point earners will be rewarded with prizes, such as DTSF gift cards.

The next phase of the app will be announced following the conclusion of the burger battle at the end of January 2020. More information will be released at later dates.