Downtown Sioux Falls to undergo more redevelopment

As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so does the development of the downtown area.

The first reading of the Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, for the Sioux Steel Development Project was on the agenda for Tuesday's City Council meeting.

But that wasn't all, there was a separate redevelopment plan presented to council members Tuesday afternoon at the informational meeting. It targets the the Weber Ave. corridor.

Sioux Falls City Councilman Greg Neitzert says the face lift to downtown in recent years certainly hasn't by accident.

"It's been really amazing, the development downtown has been incredible," Neitzert said. "I know people may think, why are you always so focused on downtown? Well, it's because it's the economic engine of the city."

Sioux Falls Director of Planning and Development Services Jeff Eckhoff says development downtown will continue, as plans are in the works to redevelop the Weber Ave. corridor from E. 8th St., north along the Big Sioux River, to Falls Park Dr.

"We're trying bring together residents, attractions, visitors, and really activate that area," Eckhoff said.

The project focuses on improving signage, walkways, streets, and even adding an art colony, keeping a similar theme to what has already been established on Phillips Ave.

This latest installment comes just months after Lloyd Companies announced a $200 million Sioux Steel site redevelopment plan, $21.5 million of which has been requested from the city of Sioux Falls in the form of Tax Increment Financing.

Both Eckhoff and Neitzert tell me they believe these projects together are a good thing for the economic growth of Sioux Falls.

"The momentum has been building, its been one big project after another, and I think we've hit this tipping point where things are just continuing," Neitzert said. "We've had the Cascade in uptown, we've had the Levitt Shell, and now with the Sioux Steel Project it's really wonderful."

The Weber Ave. corridor redevelopment plan is still in its early stages. Eckhoff says there is no timetable as to when to expect this project to start, or what the funding for it may look like.