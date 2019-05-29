Downtown Sioux Falls trolley returns Thursday

A summer tradition is returning to downtown Sioux Falls this week.

The city's downtown trolley service begins Thursday.

For the 19th year, the trolley will provide a hop-on, hop-off historic downtown tour to the public for the 2019 summer season.

Starting Thursday and lasting through Labor Day, the trolley will run Thursday – Saturday 11:00am to 9:00pm and Sundays 11:00am until 7:00pm.

Admission for the trolley costs $2 a day per person, and kids 12 and under ride free. All trolley vehicles are ADA accessible.