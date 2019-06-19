Sioux Falls Downtown Loft Tour happening this Saturday

This Saturday you can head out to downtown Sioux Falls for their self-guided loft tours. This gives people an unique opportunity to view vacant and occupied lofts that many would not be available to view.

There are ten different lofts participating in the tour, including The Cascade at Falls Park.

Passes are available for purchase the day of the tour at The Cascade at Falls Park from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM. Tickets are $5 per individual taking the tour and kids 12 and under are free. Tours will begin at 10:00 AM and end at 4:00 PM.

After purchasing your passes you will be given a map with all of the participating properties and a sticker that allows you to gain entry to the various lofts.