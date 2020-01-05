Restaurants go head-to-head for 7th Annual Downtown Burger Battle

Get your taste buds ready because the Seventh Annual Downtown Burger Battle in downtown Sioux Falls has officially started.

Downtown restaurants will go head-to-head to showcase some of their best burger creations. There's been that one restaurant though that's taken home the burger trophy every year for the last four years, now there's a newcomer trying to their place.

The stovetops are sizzling at 16 downtown Sioux Falls restaurants for this year’s Burger Battle. It's the first year for Fernson Downtown.

"We're really excited to have the opportunity to be involved in these downtown Sioux Falls events. They do a great job with promoting events," Fernson Brewing Company Marketing Director, Evan Richards said.

They opened up last April missing the Sixth Annual Downtown Burger Battle by a hair, but now they're whipping up the Flamengo Burger Latin American inspired. Chef Jamie remembers growing up in Brazil and getting burgers like this from a food truck.

"You know sometimes you eat something somewhere and it brings you back that's what the inspiration for this burger is," Fernson Downtown Chef, Jamie Grogan said.

"It's super tasty, it’s really fresh, it's Latin American inspired. The roasted red pepper tapenade is beautiful. The cambozola cheese is really creamy. It’s really unique and it's not like many burgers I’ve ever had before," Richards said.

Just a few streets over though are the reigning champs at The Market winning four in a row.

"We’re going for five this year," The Market owner, Laurel Lather said.

The restaurant got a late start this year but they’ve already sold 120 burgers in one day.

"We have an eight-ounce patty. We grind both brisket and sirloin together for a little juicer style burger," Lather said.

Making sure the burger is homegrown calling it the SoDakGrown burger.

"We actually sat down with area farmers and we had a little pow-wow together and talked about all the different ingredients and how we could actually source something that was all South Dakota grown," Lather said.

You can choose your favorite burger throughout the month of January. New this year, you can use the Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport app to cast your vote to help choose this year’s winner.

