Dozens walk in annual Lighting the Way Autism Walk

Augustana University hosted its 12th annual Lighting the Way autism walk Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Individuals and families affected by autism gathered on the campus to walk for the cause.

The event aims to raise awareness and connect families with each other.

“Having a kid on the spectrum makes your life different than other people and it’s nice to get to talk to people who understand what you go through on a daily basis,” Planning Committee member Brooke Richards said.

The walk is held in conjunction with Augustana’s annual autism conference.

All the money raised by the walk stays local to benefit those in the community.