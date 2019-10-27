Driver arrested for DUI after rolling over vehicle

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, during the evening hours on Saturday, October 12th, sheriff's deputies, EMTs from the Estelline Ambulance and fire crews from the Estelline Fire Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover crash on SD Highway 28 at Stone Bridge.

A vehicle that was traveling east on SD Highway 28 had hit the guardrail and then flipped onto its side. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital by the Estelline Ambulance.

Later that evening, a sheriff's deputy arrested the driver, a 57-year-old Estelline man, for Misdemeanor DUI, Driving without a valid Driver's License and Open Alcohol Container in Motor Vehicle.

The crash was investigated by the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office.