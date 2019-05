Authorities say no one was hurt after a driver crashed into an officer's patrol car in eastern Sioux Falls.

Police say an officer was driving north on Cliff Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a Toyota Sequoia ran a flashing red light on E. Rice Street.

The Sequoia collided with the officer's vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Sequoia was cited for a flashing signal violation and not having a driver's license.