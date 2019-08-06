Driver cited in one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a driver has been cited for careless driving in a one-vehicle crash just north of Canton Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on 481st Avenue when they took their eyes off the road to reach for a cellphone by the passenger floorboard area.

The vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic and into the west ditch.

Authorities said the Ford Mustang struck a utility pole, snapping its base.

The driver was wearing a seat belt.