Driver crashes through Seattle gym wall, sinks to bottom of swimming pool

Good Samaritans helped save a Seattle man who, police say, hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove through the glass wall of a fitness center, landing in the swimming pool.

Police say the driver had been parked in a handicap space near the building when he hit the gas pedal instead of the emergency brake. (Source: KOMO/CNN)

Three people were swimming laps Monday morning at an LA Fitness Center in Seattle when a car suddenly crashed into the pool with them and sank to the bottom.

"This thing came crashing in on the left side of me. I thought somebody had thrown a deck chair in,” Noah Schlenke said.

Thankfully, no one was struck or injured by the car, but the 69-year-old driver was still inside. Schlenke, who also works as a lifeguard, says he relied on his instincts to help get the man out safely.

"So, we opened the door and were like, ‘Hey, you gotta get out.’ And he just kind of looked at us, and he still wasn't quite understanding where he was. So, the guy I was with actually came in and reached over and grabbed him and pulled him out,” Schlenke said.

After everybody was safely out of the water, two drivers from Dick’s Towing showed up and actually had to get in the pool to figure out how to secure the car. It took them about 30 minutes to hook up tow truck cables and get the car out of the pool and back through the window.

LA Fitness temporarily closed its doors as the car was pulled from the water. A spokesperson says they’ll investigate the incident and make sure the pool area is safe before allowing it to be used again.

