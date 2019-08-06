Driver hospitalized after Sioux Falls rollover crash

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in central Sioux Falls.

The accident took place around 2:30 a.m. on River Boulevard just east of Cliff Avenue.

Police say the driver was heading east when he lost control, and his vehicle veered into the median and rolled. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital, and is in critical, but stable condition. No one else was involved in the crash.

Police say speed alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.