Drivers identified in September 28 crash southwest of Arlington

37-year-old Wesley Decker and 29-year-old Cody Bunker of Arlington were involved in a two-vehicle crash on September 28 southwest of Arlington. Decker was heading west on 217th Street and was hit by Bunker's truck heading north on 451st Avenue. The two collided in the uncontrolled intersection resulting in fatal injuries to Decker and serious non-life threatening injuries to Bunker. Troopers are still investigating the crash, but do know that neither driver wore a seatbelt.