Drivers turn to rideshare apps on New Year's

As South Dakotans prepare for New Year’s celebrations AAA South Dakota is reminding drivers and passengers to be aware of the roadways. Sioux Falls Police will be watching out for impaired drivers.

New Year’s Day ranks among the deadliest days on U.S. roadways according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Thousands have died as a result of impaired driving.

New Year's Eve is the time to pop champagne bottles and celebrate, and officials are making sure others out on the roads are staying safe from impaired drivers.

"What we look at is we just know that the city of Sioux Falls stays pretty busy even if it’s not New Year’s Eve so we continue our efforts that we need to ensure public safety," Lieutenant Jonathan Thum with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

New Year’s Day constantly ranks among the top for the deadliest days for alcoholic-related traffic accidents. According to AAA South Dakota, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 10,511 people died in drunk driving crashes last year.

"What’s really been encouraging to us is if we look at over the years we see DUI numbers trending downwards. We can't pinpoint exactly why that is. I think it's a combination of efforts from ridesharing to increased public awareness," Thum said.

According to Lyft driver Matt Brinkman, he sees more people who have been out for a night of drinks using rideshare apps.

"I think it's definitely a safer option. We want to make sure people are getting home safe and sound that's why there are many of us that do this," Brinkman said.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said 28 people die every day from drunk driving crashes in the U.S. If the driver has 0.08 percent or more by weight of alcohol in their blood that driver is under the influence.

"We do it for that reason to make sure that the roads are safe for people we know that might be out and about so they don't have accidents as well," Brinkman said.

Lyft and Uber drivers are anticipating seeing a lot of people taking the safe way home. They'll be out and about as long as they can maneuver through all the snow.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety website, South Dakota saw 457 drinking-related accidents this year alone.

