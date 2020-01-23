Drone bills proposed at State Legislature

A pair of bills concerning the use of ‘drones’ in South Dakota are making their way through the State Legislature in Pierre.

Drones – also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles –have drawn the attention of state lawmakers in recent years.

Now HB1059, an act to revise certain provision regarding hunting with drones, and HB1065, an act to revise drone surveillance protections, are both being introduced by Representative David Johnson of Rapid City.

State law already makes use of an aircraft in hunting illegal except under certain circumstances. The new bill specifies that if a drone is used in allowed circumstances if must also be in full compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

HB1065 adds additional language to existing eavesdropping laws. The bill would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor to use a drone to listen in at places where a ‘reasonable expectation of privacy’ exists.

Both bills have been scheduled for House committee hearings this week.

