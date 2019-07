Officials are reminding those who visit the Black Hills National Forest about drone usage, especially with the Sturgis rally coming up.

Park rangers say the FAA has authority over all airspace in the forest. Drone operators must follow FAA guidance.

Users must not interfere with manned aircraft or be within sight of the operator.

Drones must be used for recreational and hobby purposes only.

Users must also be aware of temporary flight restrictions, such as wildfires.