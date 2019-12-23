Drop live Christmas trees off in Sioux Falls starting December 26th

People can drop off their real Christmas trees starting Thursday, December 26th at two different sites offered by the Sioux Falls Regional Landfill. They will stay open through Sunday, January 12th. This is a free service for residents.

One site is at 1015 East Chambers Street. The other is at 100 North Lyon Boulevard in Sioux Falls.

Both sites are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and on Sundays from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. They will not be open on New Year's Day though.

People will need to remove all of the accessories from the tree like ornaments, decorations, and lights. Artificial trees, bags, leaves and household garbage will not be accepted with it.