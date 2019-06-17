Drowning victim's family says he died a hero

According to family and friends, 17-year-old Shawn Briggs died while trying to save his 22-year-old friend Saturday, who couldn't swim. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the 17-year-old boy and 22-year-old man were in separate kayaks on Covell Lake Saturday. First responders arrived at the lake around 8:00 PM to a report of a drowning.

Both of the kayaks flipped over. Shawn's family said that's when Shawn started swimming back to shore. Then, he heard his friend calling for help. So Shawn turned around and swam back to try to help him.

But lifeguards from Terrace Park Aquatic Center ended up saving the 22-year-old after they heard him yell for help. Dive teams searched for hours until they recovered Shawn's body about midnight Sunday morning.

Family and friends held a vigil for Shawn Monday night at the lake. Shawn's mom, Michelle Fox, said he was always happy and had a big heart. He was always anxious to learn more.

"He died a hero," she said. "I'm going to always love you, and I want him back. But I can't. And I'm proud. I'm proud of him."

She was touched that so many people showed up to honor her son at the vigil. His brother, Kevin Faulk, said the accident on Saturday was a fun situation that just turned bad. He tried reaching Shawn on the Snapchat app, and that's when he knew something was wrong. He said they were close siblings.

"We had so much planned," Faulk said. "He lived his life. He lives his life to the fullest. I can tell you that. I just wish he hadn’t of come here. Earlier that day, he had came and seen me at work. So I wish he never came here."

Some of Shawn's friends said he was taken too soon.

"He touched a lot of people. He definitely did. I didn’t have to know him for years to know what it feels like," Aiyesha Lovell and Michaela Big Eagle said.

They said they only knew him a short time, but they described him as caring, fun, quiet and respectful.

"Just sucks that he couldn’t be here today and that he couldn’t make it and that he’s only 17 years old," Big Eagle said. "I don’t believe that he deserved to go that soon."